Beautiful Snow Moose – Two Of Them

10-28-09

“>You probably won’t see this again in your life time.

Be sure to show this to you children or grandchildren…

These animals were photographed just north of the Wisconsin border on

a highway near Marenisco , MI.

Once in awhile, there is an opportunity to take in a piece of nature that you may never see.

In these days of unrest and turmoil it is great to see that GOD still produces some wondrous beauty.

The odds of seeing an albino moose are astronomical and to see this in the upper peninsula of

Michigan, near Wisconsin, is even greater than astronomical.

To see two of them together is nearly impossible.